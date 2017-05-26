Sar & Bollinger Bands
Tony Chavez: For some reason it keeps placing the order at the end of the SAR run right before it switches over.
- Your image shows it sold when the PSAR went above and bought when it went below. Working fine.
- Your fixed SL is meaningless.
- You place the stop where it needs to be - where the reason for the trade is no longer valid. E.g. trading a support bounce the stop goes below the support.
- Account Balance * percent/100 = RISK = OrderLots * (|OrderOpenPrice - OrderStopLoss| * DeltaPerLot + CommissionPerLot) (Note OOP-OSL includes the SPREAD, and DeltaPerLot is usually around $10/pip but it takes account of the exchange rates of the pair vs. your account currency.)
- Do NOT use TickValue by itself - DeltaPerLot
- You must normalize lots properly and check against min and max.
- You must also check FreeMargin to avoid stop out
- You are not
adjusting
SL, TP, and slippage; for 4/5 digit brokers
and for JPY pairs.
double pip = StringFind(_Symbol,"JPY") < 0 ? 0.01 : 0.0001;
int pipsToPoints = int(pip / _Point);
int pipDigits = (int)MathLog10(pipsToPoints);
int slippage = 3 * pipsToPoints;
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For some reason it keeps placing the order at the end of the SAR run right before it switches over.