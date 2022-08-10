Indicators: Standard Deviation Channel MT4 - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
that is very good indicator , could be possible to have as cloud Rectangle instead of lines for the last 2 channels
MT4 does not support this kind of fill mode, MT5 supports.
How to call it in it EA ?
//--CODE FYI.
MT5 Version
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193058#comment_41327558