Indicators: Standard Deviation Channel MT4 - page 2

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Theta Trade:

that is very good indicator , could be possible to have as cloud Rectangle instead of lines    for the last 2 channels  

MT4 does not support this kind of fill mode, MT5 supports.

 

How to call it in it EA ?


//--CODE FYI.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                     test_SDC.mq4 |
//|                                         Copyright 2022, fxMeter. |
//|                            https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmeter |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2022, fxMeter."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmeter"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict

input int InputStarBar=0;//StarBar
input int InputCalcBars=120;//Bars for Calculation
input double f1=1.0;//Inner Channel Multiplier
input double f2=2.0;//Outer Channel Multiplier


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//---
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
//---

}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
{
//---
   double mid_right = iCustom(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,"StandardDeviationChannel",InputStarBar,InputCalcBars,f1,f2,0,InputStarBar);
   double top_right = iCustom(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,"StandardDeviationChannel",InputStarBar,InputCalcBars,f1,f2,1,InputStarBar);
   double btm_right = iCustom(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,"StandardDeviationChannel",InputStarBar,InputCalcBars,f1,f2,2,InputStarBar);
   double top2_right = iCustom(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,"StandardDeviationChannel",InputStarBar,InputCalcBars,f1,f2,3,InputStarBar);
   double btm2_right = iCustom(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,"StandardDeviationChannel",InputStarBar,InputCalcBars,f1,f2,4,InputStarBar);  


   double mid_left = iCustom(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,"StandardDeviationChannel",InputStarBar,InputCalcBars,f1,f2,0,InputStarBar+InputCalcBars-1);
   double top_left = iCustom(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,"StandardDeviationChannel",InputStarBar,InputCalcBars,f1,f2,1,InputStarBar+InputCalcBars-1);
   double btm_left = iCustom(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,"StandardDeviationChannel",InputStarBar,InputCalcBars,f1,f2,2,InputStarBar+InputCalcBars-1);
   double top2_left = iCustom(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,"StandardDeviationChannel",InputStarBar,InputCalcBars,f1,f2,3,InputStarBar+InputCalcBars-1);
   double btm2_left = iCustom(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,"StandardDeviationChannel",InputStarBar,InputCalcBars,f1,f2,4,InputStarBar+InputCalcBars-1);



}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Files:
test_SDC.mq4  3 kb
 

MT5 Version

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193058#comment_41327558

Indicators: Standard Deviation Channel MT5
Indicators: Standard Deviation Channel MT5
  • 2017.05.22
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Deviation Channel MT5: Author: Ziheng Zhuang...
12
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