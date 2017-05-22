help with indicator
any help ?
rjngh2005: The TDI indicator writes to the left top corner of the window the value of the buffers could you help me understand what part of the code writes the value of the buffers to the top left corner
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No part of the TDI writes those values. The terminal does that.
whroeder1:ok...the terminal writes the values...just curious...it has 6 buffers ...but only 5 values are displayed for the TDI indicator
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No part of the TDI writes those values. The terminal does that.
rjngh2005:
ok...the terminal writes the values...just curious...it has 6 buffers ...but only 5 values are displayed for the TDI indicator
ok...the terminal writes the values...just curious...it has 6 buffers ...but only 5 values are displayed for the TDI indicator
Read the documentation for the second parameter of the SetIndexLabel function:
NULL means that index value is not shown in the DataWindow.
SetIndexLabel - Custom Indicators - MQL4 Reference
- docs.mql4.com
SetIndexLabel - Custom Indicators - MQL4 Reference
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The TDI indicator writes to the left top corner of the window the value of the buffers
could you help me understand what part of the code writes the value of the buffers to the top left corner
and it has 6 buffers but it writes only contents of 5 buffers
I attach the code and the image of the tdi indicator