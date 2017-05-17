MessageBox on Indicators?

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Ive been trying to add a messagebox to my indicator only to find in the mql4 documentation that it isn't possible to display this as an indicatorAs stated on a note on the messagebox function :

The function cant be called from custom indicators, because indicators are executed in the interface thread and shouldnt slow it down.

But, after someone who has downloaded my indicator pointed out, they show another indicator with a popup box as shown below. This makes me think it might be possible to get a pop up messagebox on an indicator after all.


Any help on this please.

 
Stephen Reynolds:

Ive been trying

they show another indicator with a popup box

  1. Not possible
  2. Show us. There are no mind readers here.
 
Your image shows an Alert, not a message box
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