Turn ON/OFF Grid

New comment
 

Hello all,

I would like to understand why this code doesn't work. Some expert help please. 

Code:

    bool ShowGrid=ChartGetInteger(chart_id,CHART_SHOW_GRID,1,value);//         Grid not removed
    int OffOnGrid=ChartGetInteger(Chart_ID,CHART_SHOW_GRID,window,value);//  Grid not removed

1) What does "int sub_window=0" mean?

2) I don't really understand this:  "int sub_window=0, long &long_var" ?

3) Someone please clarify definitions?   

 

wrong code, let use code below

ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW_GRID,false); // false to remove grid
 
Nguyen Nga:

wrong code, let use code below

Thank you, Nguyen Nga.

I have to figure out why it works.

 
GrumpyDuckMan: I have to figure out why it works.
Get can't change anything.
 
whroeder1:
Get can't change anything.
Thanks, I am still learning.
 
Nguyen Nga:

wrong code, let use code below

Thanks !

 
tanks!
 
SysMaker: Thanks !
Why did you reply to a two year old thread?
Roger Pinheiro: tanks!
Tank
New comment