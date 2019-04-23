Turn ON/OFF Grid
wrong code, let use code below
ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW_GRID,false); // false to remove grid
Nguyen Nga:
wrong code, let use code below
Thank you, Nguyen Nga.
I have to figure out why it works.
GrumpyDuckMan: I have to figure out why it works.
|Get can't change anything.
whroeder1:Thanks, I am still learning.
|Get can't change anything.
Nguyen Nga:
wrong code, let use code below
Thanks !
tanks!
SysMaker: Thanks !Why did you reply to a two year old thread?
Roger Pinheiro: tanks!
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Hello all,
I would like to understand why this code doesn't work. Some expert help please.
Code:
1) What does "int sub_window=0" mean?
2) I don't really understand this: "int sub_window=0, long &long_var" ?
3) Someone please clarify definitions?