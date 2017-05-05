error on .hst file
Hi all, I have an error in the WTI M1 history file (hst).
The WTI value is usually around 40 or 5 dollars, but I have a price of 135744.
I see it on the graph, I'm not able to open the .hst file.
How can I fix this error? Can I refresh the file?
Thank you
In MT4: Tools - History Center - find this symbol and double mouse click on every timeframe for the history to be loaded - open WTI chart and refresh it for every timeframe
In MT5: Market Watch window - Symbols - Bars - WTI and so on - and press Request button - open WTI chart and refresh it (right mouse click - Refresh).
Thank you for the answer.
In the M1 graph I see a tick with date 2023.11.26 (16:12) with value 1390386.27 but I don't see it in the M1 history.
I also pushed the download button, trying to refresh the history, but I have not fixed the problem.
It's strange because if I use the M5 graph it's ok. The error appears only if I switch to M1 graph.
I'll try to contact the broker.
Thank you
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Hi all, I have an error in the WTI M1 history file (hst).
The WTI value is usually around 40 or 5 dollars, but I have a price of 135744.
I see it on the graph, I'm not able to open the .hst file.
How can I fix this error? Can I refresh the file?
Thank you