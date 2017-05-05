error on .hst file

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Hi all, I have an error in the WTI M1 history file (hst).

The WTI value is usually around 40 or 5 dollars, but I have a price of 135744.

I see it on the graph, I'm not able to open the .hst file.

How can I fix this error? Can I refresh the file?

Thank you

 

WTI Crude Oil chart?
It works for me:


 
Alberto Tortella:

Hi all, I have an error in the WTI M1 history file (hst).

The WTI value is usually around 40 or 5 dollars, but I have a price of 135744.

I see it on the graph, I'm not able to open the .hst file.

How can I fix this error? Can I refresh the file?

Thank you


In MT4: Tools - History Center - find this symbol and double mouse click on every timeframe for the history to be loaded - open WTI chart and refresh it for every timeframe


In MT5: Market Watch window - Symbols - Bars - WTI and so on - and press Request button - open WTI chart and refresh it (right mouse click - Refresh).

 
If it does not work for you so contact with your broker asking them to fix the data for WTI.
 

Thank you for the answer.

In the M1 graph I see a tick with date 2023.11.26 (16:12) with value 1390386.27  but I don't see it in the M1 history.

I also pushed the download button, trying to refresh the history, but I have not fixed the problem.

It's strange because if I use the M5 graph it's ok. The error appears only if I switch to M1 graph.

I'll try to contact the broker.

Thank you

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