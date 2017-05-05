I can't get the indicator value- urgent
What do you mean it is not compatible?
you're right it repaints, even 10 candles back, but repaints just a little, so what to do now?
i see, thank you for help
mrluck1:
you're right it repaints, even 10 candles back, but repaints just a little, so what to do now?
you're right it repaints, even 10 candles back, but repaints just a little, so what to do now?
Ditch the indicator. Any indicator that repaints closed bars is normally useless for real-time trading. It just looks good on historical bars.
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Hi, i'm having a problem, and i cant get this indicator value, on journal, the value isn't compatible with
buffer 0, could anyone help me, i don't have any idea why the value is different, thanks.