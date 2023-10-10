error payment what happen
hi, do you have the same problem with me?
Sabil Yudifera Daeng Pattah:
hi, do you have the same problem with me?
hi, do you have the same problem with me?
What is the problem? Do you mean a withdrawal from MQL5 has given an error?
I had the same problem a few days back, but I contacted Service Desk and it was resolved.
Sabil Yudifera Daeng Pattah:
I can not withdrawal this money
This payment looks locked, you should contact Service Desk.
Eleni Anna Branou:
This payment looks locked, you should contact Service Desk.
This payment looks locked, you should contact Service Desk.
I've done that, Just waiting for replies
i can no withdraw my money from mql5 whyyyy
shorashvan yosef #: i can no withdraw my money from mql5 whyyyy
Please don't confuse your broker's trading account with your MQL5 Community account.
If this is about a trading account, then discuss it with your broker.
If this is about your MQL5 Community account, then you can only withdraw earned money (for example, if you are a seller, or sell your computing power on MQL5 network cloud).
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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