error payment what happen

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hi, do you have the same problem with me?
 
Sabil Yudifera Daeng Pattah:
hi, do you have the same problem with me?


What is the problem? Do you mean a withdrawal from MQL5 has given an error?

I had the same problem a few days back, but I contacted Service Desk and it was resolved.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:


What is the problem? Do you mean a withdrawal from MQL5 has given an error?

I had the same problem a few days back, but I contacted Service Desk and it was resolved.


I can not withdrawal this money

 
Sabil Yudifera Daeng Pattah:


I can not withdrawal this money


This payment looks locked, you should contact Service Desk.
 
Eleni Anna Branou:

This payment looks locked, you should contact Service Desk.

I've done that, Just waiting for replies
 

i can no withdraw my money from mql5 whyyyy

 
shorashvan yosef #:

i can no withdraw my money from mql5 whyyyy

You can only withdraw earned funds from your MQL5 account.

Have you sold anything in MQL5.com?

[Deleted]  
shorashvan yosef #: i can no withdraw my money from mql5 whyyyy

Please don't confuse your broker's trading account with your MQL5 Community account.

If this is about a trading account, then discuss it with your broker.

If this is about your MQL5 Community account, then you can only withdraw earned money (for example, if you are a seller, or sell your computing power on MQL5 network cloud).

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