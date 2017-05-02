Signals and swap
Hi everyone,
Im looking into a few signals that trade Forex and while downloading the history file for all trades, there is a column called 'swap'.
Does anyone know what this is?
Thanks.
- Need help indentifying indicator
- Columns in history
- Swap calculation
Lumy:
Hi everyone,
Hi everyone,
Im looking into a few signals that trade Forex and while downloading the history file for all trades, there is a column called 'swap'.
Does anyone know what this is?
Thanks.
Its the interest that you pay or get paid, for its position held overnight.
hi
i connect my account to mql5 i have about 4000% profit but in mql5 i can see only 6% profit . why ?
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/297048
Trading Signals for MetaTrader 4: Big Master
- 20.00 USD
- Omid Shahni Mandani
- www.mql5.com
Big Master Trading Signal for MetaTrader 4: social trading, mirror trading, copy trading and account monitoring
Eleni Anna Branou:Hi Eleni, thanks for the answer. Is this related to the Leverage in the account?
Its the interest that you pay or get paid, for its position held overnight.
Its the interest that you pay or get paid, for its position held overnight.
Omid Shahni Mandani:
hi
i connect my account to mql5 i have about 4000% profit but in mql5 i can see only 6% profit . why ?
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/297048
MQL5 system does not count abnormal growth, it turns them grey.
Its not always happening, but there you are.
We are not allowed to discuss specific signals in the forum.
Lumy:
Hi Eleni, thanks for the answer. Is this related to the Leverage in the account?
Hi Eleni, thanks for the answer. Is this related to the Leverage in the account?
Not at all, it has to do with the interest you pay when you hold a position overnight if the currency you bought has lower interest than the one you sold and vice versa for swap that you get paid.
Eleni Anna Branou:Ah I understand now. Thank you very much.
Not at all, it has to do with the interest you pay when you hold a position overnight if the currency you bought has lower interest than the one you sold and vice versa for swap that you get paid.
Not at all, it has to do with the interest you pay when you hold a position overnight if the currency you bought has lower interest than the one you sold and vice versa for swap that you get paid.
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