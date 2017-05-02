Signals and swap

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Hi everyone, 

Im looking into a few signals that trade Forex and while downloading the history file for all trades, there is a column called 'swap'. 
Does anyone know what this is? 

Thanks. 
 
Lumy:
Hi everyone, 

Im looking into a few signals that trade Forex and while downloading the history file for all trades, there is a column called 'swap'. 
Does anyone know what this is? 

Thanks. 

Its the interest that you pay or get paid, for its position held overnight.
 

hi

i connect my account to mql5 i have about 4000% profit but in mql5 i can see only 6% profit . why ?

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/297048

Trading Signals for MetaTrader 4: Big Master
Trading Signals for MetaTrader 4: Big Master
  • 20.00 USD
  • Omid Shahni Mandani
  • www.mql5.com
Big Master Trading Signal for MetaTrader 4: social trading, mirror trading, copy trading and account monitoring
 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Its the interest that you pay or get paid, for its position held overnight.
Hi Eleni, thanks for the answer. Is this related to the Leverage in the account? 
 
Omid Shahni Mandani:

hi

i connect my account to mql5 i have about 4000% profit but in mql5 i can see only 6% profit . why ?

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/297048

MQL5 system does not count abnormal growth, it turns them grey.

Its not always happening, but there you are.

We are not allowed to discuss specific signals in the forum.

 
Lumy:
Hi Eleni, thanks for the answer. Is this related to the Leverage in the account? 

Not at all, it has to do with the interest you pay when you hold a position overnight if the currency you bought has lower interest than the one you sold and vice versa for swap that you get paid.
 
Eleni Anna Branou:

MQL5 system does not count abnormal growth, it turns them grey.

Its not always happening, but there you are.

We are not allowed to discuss specific signals in the forum.


what is this downfall in my performance ??!!!!!


 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Not at all, it has to do with the interest you pay when you hold a position overnight if the currency you bought has lower interest than the one you sold and vice versa for swap that you get paid.
Ah I understand now. Thank you very much. 
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