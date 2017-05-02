Why can't I publish a code with my own style?
Khaled Mohamed:Because you are publishing code to share it, it's mainly for other people, not for you. If you don't want to follow some standard rules, don't publish it publicly.
Alain Verleyen:Ok, thank you for your answer, it make sense.
Because you are publishing code to share it, it's mainly for other people, not for you. If you don't want to follow some standard rules, don't publish it publicly.
Because you are publishing code to share it, it's mainly for other people, not for you. If you don't want to follow some standard rules, don't publish it publicly.
Khaled Mohamed:You can publish your codes in the blogs using your style. I assume your style can probably be more generally accepted than the style which MQ uses.
Ok, thank you for your answer, it make sense.
Ok, thank you for your answer, it make sense.
because you are not ceo of this site, not me too :)
Keep your own style.
When you want to publish, click Styler:
Copy and Paste onto Codebase.
Then Undo and keep working with your old style.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello,
I don't know if this is not allowed topic..
but I want to ask, understand, and take my right.. as everywhere else in the world !
I wanted to publish a code in the code base,
The moderator replay me: Correct the code format by the styler,
Correct? do you consider the code in another format as wrong?
everyone has his own style, and by this way you kill creativity and you make many many distorted codes,
the code is programmed by the developer in his own style, and when you change this style simply after finishing the code, you kill the code,
it will not be able to maintain.
This is not programming.
else point, where is the liberty? why can't I publish the code in my own style? it's correct as programming.
Please answer me and say: this is our website, and this is the rules.
but it's not the professional programming.