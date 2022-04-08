value ellipse line ¿?
As the (I guess) the formula of such ellipses should be:
Ax²+Bxy+Cy²+Dx+Ey+F=0.
with x as time and y the price you have to know A B D E and F and you have to resolve it to x: x = +/-Sqrt(...).
Then you can easily get the two prices at a specified time.
Or you loop at a specified time through the prices between CHART_PRIOCE_MAX and CHART_PRIOCE_MIN until:
Ax²+Bxy+Cy²+Dx+Ey+F < epsilon
with epsilon = 0.5*Point.
As the (I guess) the formula of such ellipses should be:
with x as time and y the price you have to know A B D E and F and you have to resolve it to x: x = +/-Sqrt(...).
Then you can easily get the two prices at a specified time.
Or you loop at a specified time through the prices between CHART_PRIOCE_MAX and CHART_PRIOCE_MIN until:
with epsilon = 0.5*Point.
Friend, thanks for replying, I will review and comment
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