value ellipse line ¿?

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Hello everybody greetings
I have a question that I can not solve

Imagine that we draw an ellipse, for that I use 3 values. Price1 + time1, price2 + time2 and scale.

How do I know what price is marking the curvature of that ellipse at any time ?, or rather, how to know if the price exceeds or does not exceed, the ellipse at any of the points (attached graph 1,2,3,4,5 , 6,) ?, because the 3 initial values are not the same in each of the points indicated in the attached image

I summarize the question, based on the attached image.
How to know what price has the ellipse line at point 1, point 2, point 3, point 4.

Thank you


 

As the (I guess) the formula of such ellipses should be:

Ax²+Bxy+Cy²+Dx+Ey+F=0.

with x as time and y the price you have to know A B D E and F and you have to resolve it to x: x = +/-Sqrt(...).

Then you can easily get the two prices at a specified time.

Or you loop at a specified time through the prices between CHART_PRIOCE_MAX and CHART_PRIOCE_MIN until:

Ax²+Bxy+Cy²+Dx+Ey+F < epsilon

with epsilon = 0.5*Point.

 
Carl Schreiber:

As the (I guess) the formula of such ellipses should be:

with x as time and y the price you have to know A B D E and F and you have to resolve it to x: x = +/-Sqrt(...).

Then you can easily get the two prices at a specified time.

Or you loop at a specified time through the prices between CHART_PRIOCE_MAX and CHART_PRIOCE_MIN until:

with epsilon = 0.5*Point.


Friend, thanks for replying, I will review and comment
 
Miguel Antonio Rojas Martinez #:

Friend, thanks for replying, I will review and comment

Have you found those values of ellipse?

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