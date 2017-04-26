draw a trendline
ObjectCreate("id",OBJ_TREND,0,tme1,prc1, tme2, prc2); ObjectSet("id",OBJPROP_COLOR,clrWhite); ObjectSet("id",OBJPROP_STYLE,STYLE_SOLID); ObjectSet("id", OBJPROP_RAY, false); ObjectSet("id",OBJPROP_WIDTH,1);
DavidHuynh:
I would like to draw a trendline which has its first anchor point shifted from the current bar. Look at the picture below:
Time[0]+5*PeriodSeconds()
5 = number of bars for shear.
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I would like to draw a trendline which has its first anchor point shifted from the current bar. Look at the picture below: