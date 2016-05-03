Real time GBPUSD trading on H4
Your divergence seems very weak.
Maybe, but its still hidden divergence and I have a stop in check just in case I am wrong and as it is there is no opposite divergence yet
I entered a few minutes late but its still not too bad
Let me update you on January so far.
From Jan 6, 2014
When price was making a lower high, oscillator was making a higher high (Hidden divergence) which signaled a SELL continuation. Until a bullish Regular divergence happens.
Here is the exit for the buy entry of 16th January 2014
I think I explained the remaining in an earlier post.
Dont go thinking that you can always predict the market all the time. We will be wrong a few times (that's where a stoploss comes in very handy. I use 100pips SL and 300pips TP)
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This is for GBPUSD contributions are very welcome
Last entry was yesterday 27/01/2014
This is a hiidden divergence signal and it is still valid until another signal happens.