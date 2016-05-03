Real time GBPUSD trading on H4

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This is for GBPUSD contributions are very welcome


Last entry was yesterday 27/01/2014

This is a hiidden divergence signal and it is still valid until another signal happens.

 

Expecting a bearish hidden divergence:waiting for the momentum cross


 

The momentum cross finally happens. Lets see how this plays out. 100pips stop loss and 300 pips take profit


 
profedu2001:

The momentum cross finally happens. Lets see how this plays out. 100pips stop loss and 300 pips take profit


Your divergence seems very weak.
 
angevoyageur:
Your divergence seems very weak.

Maybe, but its still hidden divergence and I have a stop in check just in case I am wrong and as it is there is no opposite divergence yet

I entered a few minutes late but its still not too bad

 

Still waiting for an opposite signal. still bearish for now.


 

Sell position closed, Just entered a buy position due to a Regular divergence (see picture)


 

Let me update you on January so far.

From Jan 6, 2014


When price was making a lower high, oscillator was making a higher high (Hidden divergence) which signaled a SELL continuation. Until a bullish Regular divergence happens.


 

Here is the exit for the buy entry of 16th January 2014


I think I explained the remaining in an earlier post.

Dont go thinking that you can always predict the market all the time. We will be wrong a few times (that's where a stoploss comes in very handy. I use 100pips SL and 300pips TP)

 
Back to the current trade, lets see how it plays out
 
It's interesting, thank you.
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