ObjectGet without buffers

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Hello , can you help me please . How can i read this value by ObjectGet without buffers . i need value like USD 3.3  Thank you
 
Komoles Kumar:
Hello , can you help me please . How can i read this value by ObjectGet without buffers . i need value like USD 3.3  Thank you

If the solution is made on the basis of the CANVAS - you can not do anything.
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