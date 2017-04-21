why not copy!!!!, Not about VPS.

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[Deleted]  
HELP!!!!!!!!!!!!!

I just went to "tools"→ "opition" →　"signal" on MT4.

And disable 

"Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels" and
"Synchronize positions without confirmations"  

somehow, all my positions were cancelled suddenly.

So, I am trying to re-copy the signal, i just make them re-able again.

but doesnt work.
It doesnt copy anything!!!!!!!!!

WHY!!!!!!!!!!!

 
Yuto Fukumoto:
HELP!!!!!!!!!!!!!

I just went to "tools"→ "opition" →　"signal" on MT4.

And disable 

"Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels" and
"Synchronize positions without confirmations"  

somehow, all my positions were cancelled suddenly.

So, I am trying to re-copy the signal, i just make them re-able again.

but doesnt work.
It doesnt copy anything!!!!!!!!!

WHY!!!!!!!!!!!


You have to tick the signal subscription options and synchronize signal again with your VPS.




[Deleted]  
Eleni Anna Branou:


You have to tick the signal subscription options and synchronize signal again with your VPS.





HEY!! 

No problem with your 1st picture.

but, where can i find the 2nd picture??


thank you!!!!


 
Yuto Fukumoto:


HEY!! 

No problem with your 1st picture.

but, where can i find the 2nd picture??


thank you!!!!



Right click on your VPS, under your account details in the Navigator window of your MT4 platform.
[Deleted]  
Eleni Anna Branou:

Right click on your VPS, under your account details in the Navigator window of your MT4 platform.


Eleni Anna Branou

thank you for your reply.

I finally found both your 1st and 2nd pictures. but nothing has changed even after done that.

i ll find another way.

thanks.

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