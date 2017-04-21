why not copy!!!!, Not about VPS.
Yuto Fukumoto:
HELP!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I just went to "tools"→ "opition" → "signal" on MT4.
And disable
"Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels" and
"Synchronize positions without confirmations"
somehow, all my positions were cancelled suddenly.
So, I am trying to re-copy the signal, i just make them re-able again.
but doesnt work.
but doesnt work.
It doesnt copy anything!!!!!!!!!
WHY!!!!!!!!!!!
You have to tick the signal subscription options and synchronize signal again with your VPS.
Eleni Anna Branou:
You have to tick the signal subscription options and synchronize signal again with your VPS.
HEY!!
No problem with your 1st picture.
but, where can i find the 2nd picture??
thank you!!!!
Yuto Fukumoto:
HEY!!
No problem with your 1st picture.
but, where can i find the 2nd picture??
thank you!!!!
Right click on your VPS, under your account details in the Navigator window of your MT4 platform.
Eleni Anna Branou:
Right click on your VPS, under your account details in the Navigator window of your MT4 platform.
Right click on your VPS, under your account details in the Navigator window of your MT4 platform.
thank you for your reply.
I finally found both your 1st and 2nd pictures. but nothing has changed even after done that.
i ll find another way.
thanks.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
And disable
but doesnt work.