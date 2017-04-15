[Tester Problem] Balance Graph not updating in visual tester

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Hi Everyone!

I hope you are fine. I have a weird situation since the last Mt4 update.

When a visual test is launched, the balance/equity graph and the journal stays silent until the test is stopped, if using speeds 31 or 32.

Is there a way to make it work has usual?

For instance, this is during the test:

No equity graph. And when I stop the test... it draws.


Thanks in advance

 
Something for ServiceDesk I suppose.
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