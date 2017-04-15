[Tester Problem] Balance Graph not updating in visual tester
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi Everyone!
I hope you are fine. I have a weird situation since the last Mt4 update.
When a visual test is launched, the balance/equity graph and the journal stays silent until the test is stopped, if using speeds 31 or 32.
Is there a way to make it work has usual?
For instance, this is during the test:
No equity graph. And when I stop the test... it draws.
Thanks in advance