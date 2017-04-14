double treated as integer - never seen bug?
Zar88:Change to this:
The math is simple:
The math is simple:
155/32 = 4.84375
Not here:
I do not have any clue wath went wrong here!
void OnTick() { double tmp = 155/32.; Print(tmp); MessageBox(DoubleToString(tmp,3)); }
If you want a detailed explanation, have a read of the "Typecasting of Numeric Types" section of this article - https://docs.mql4.com/basis/types/casting
Typecasting - Data Types - Language Basics - MQL4 Reference
- docs.mql4.com
Typecasting - Data Types - Language Basics - MQL4 Reference
I know typecasting - thats why i wonder:
int/int => double ??
double ??" alt="int/int => double ??" style="vertical-align: middle;">
You supplied 2 integers (155 and 32).
The result was then cast as a double.
Something like this:
int int_tmp = 155/32; double dbl_tmp = (double)int_tmp;
thanx
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The math is simple:
155/32 = 4.84375
Not here:
I do not have any clue wath went wrong here!