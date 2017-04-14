why my code did not work properly
dvetri:
compare wick of the candle .
where is the mistake?
indic. did not show all of the equal bars.
double Up, Dn; if(Up==Dn)
|The == operand. - MQL4 forum
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compare wick of the candle .
where is the mistake?
indic. did not show all of the equal bars.