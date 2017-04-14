why my code did not work properly

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compare wick of the candle . 

where is the mistake?

indic. did not show all of the equal bars.

Files:
wick_equal.mq4  5 kb
 
dvetri:

compare wick of the candle . 

where is the mistake?

indic. did not show all of the equal bars.

   double Up, Dn;
            if(Up==Dn)
The == operand. - MQL4 forum
 
thanks whroeder1 i'll try
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