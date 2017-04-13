finding highest/lowest values inside for loop
<Removed as just a quote of the previous post>
int i=0; int count=50; double Maximum=NormalizeDouble(iHigh(_Symbol,_Period,iHighest(_Symbol,_Period,MODE_HIGH,count,i)),_Digits); double Minimum=NormalizeDouble(iLow(_Symbol,_Period,iLowest(_Symbol,_Period,MODE_LOW,count,i)),_Digits);
unmaskedluke:v highest/lowest values of the difference between prices. not highest & lowest of candle
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hello, this is my 1st question here in mql forum. im new to coding and sorry if my english is bad
as the title says, heres the code
basically this is to calculate the difference between current bar high and previous bar high or in other word to determine a breakout (daily candle).
and this process repeat for a specified number of bar as u can see i set it on 50 bar and below
the breakoutTop variable return the result of calculation
my question is, how to find the highest/lowest values from all the calculation performed ? i read about array or dynamic array but i can't seems to get it. someone pls help?