How to hide lot size of my trade on chart ?
mrbizu:
Hi all,
Sometimes, i would like to share my trade on MT4 chart to my friend , but i dont want show my lot size . Is there any indicator or method to hide it ? Please help me .
Thanks a lot
You can save your MT4 workspace including all open windows, or your chart only by right clicking in your open chart >> save as picture.
If you want to send the images to ur friend to show them where you enter without lot-size, simply using "snipping tool" in your windows-system, then using pen to paint over the number of lot-size, this is what I do normally.
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Hi all,
Sometimes, i would like to share my trade on MT4 chart to my friend , but i dont want show my lot size . Is there any indicator or method to hide it ? Please help me .
Thanks a lot