MetaQuotes Software is a technology sponsor of the Dubai Precious Metals Conference (DPMC)
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Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) holds the sixth conference on precious metals from 9 to 10 April 2017. The event is arranged with the help of MetaQuotes Software — our company is a technology sponsor of the Dubai Precious Metals Conference having the status of Trading Solutions Provider. The MetaTrader 5 multi-asset platform developed by the company is the best solution for trading and organizing a brokerage business in any financial market.
DMCC is dedicated to promoting and developing the bullion trade in Dubai, which acts as a crucial gateway between the largest consuming markets in the world. The conference organizers want industry leaders and decision makers to come together and discuss the global trends in the precious metals industry in key markets such as Dubai, China, India, Middle East and Turkey. Apart from the gold industry, emerging opportunities in the wider precious metals market are to be discussed as well. The conference organizers expect over 400 delegates from around the world.
To find out more about the conference and register to attend, please visit www.dpmc.ae.