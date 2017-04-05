First in Indonesia: Java Global Futures switches to MetaTrader 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
MetaTrader 5 discovers a new market with considerable investment opportunities – Indonesia. Java Global Futures based in Jakarta has become the first broker in the country offering the multi-asset HFT platform to its traders.
Java Global Futures is a member of the Indonesian Derivatives Clearing House, Indonesia Futures Association (ASPEBTINDO) and Jakarta Futures Exchange (JFX).
Vincent Yohanes Chandra, Java Global Futures
"Frankly, Indonesian market is still very new to MetaTrader 5, since its members are mostly familiar with MetaTrader 4", — says Vincent Yohanes Chandra, COO of Java Global Futures. "Initially, we faced a lot of rejections as I think it is very natural that people are quite resistant to changes (even if they are for good). However, we have been working very hard in educating our clients and marketing the benefits of MetaTrader 5 compared to MetaTrader 4, and it has been showing results over recent time. We strongly believe that adopting MetaTrader 5 is the right decision and, of course, we hope MetaQuotes will greatly support us as always. Customer Service is not a department, it is a philosophy in our company. We strongly believe in propelling service delivery through robust technology; MetaTrader 5 is surely one of the vital components in delivering quality service".
"According to our information, MetaTrader 5 prospects in Indonesia are quite promising, since it is an updated version of MetaTrader 4 which adds more features than the previous one", — adds Mr. Tan, Analytics Manager at the Indonesian Brokerforex.com portal. "We think, MetaTrader 5 can be a success in Indonesia, since traders in Indonesia are growing as well as brokerage firms".