MT4 - Indictor Inputs saved a default setting?
- require help with indicator color and width settings
- Two related bugs in mt4
- Fibo level: add a "save as my defaults" option?
Imagine you have an indicator with these default settings (written in the code)
- Setting 1 = 10
- Setting 2 = 20
You apply the indicator to a chart.
You change the settings as follows:
- Setting 1 = 30
- Setting 2 = 40
You now save this as a template.
When you later apply that template to a chart it will use the new settings i.e. 30 and 40
You can also look into .set files if you want to apply the same settings to multiple indicators without using a template.
The last setting of the indicator is the default.
As long as those other templates to not load the indicator, load the template, add the indicator, re-save the template.
If the templates load the indicator, they already have settings. You will have to reset the indicator (possibly using the save/load) before re-saving the template. Alternately edit the templates in notepad, and change the settings.
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