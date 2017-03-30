MT4 - Indictor Inputs saved a default setting?

New comment
 
I am looking for the default option which is available for an indicator in MT4 so when I change the inputs to my perferred settings on that indicator I can then save those inputs as a default so any other templates I load I can then add the indicator with my preferred settings.
 

Imagine you have an indicator with these default settings (written in the code)

  • Setting 1 = 10
  • Setting 2 = 20

You apply the indicator to a chart.

You change the settings as follows:

  • Setting 1 = 30

  • Setting 2 = 40

You now save this as a template.

When you later apply that template to a chart it will use the new settings i.e. 30 and 40


You can also look into .set files if you want to apply the same settings to multiple indicators without using a template.


 
1music save those inputs as a default so any other templates I load I can then add the indicator with my preferred settings.

The last setting of the indicator is the default.

As long as those other templates to not load the indicator, load the template, add the indicator, re-save the template.

If the templates load the indicator, they already have settings. You will have to reset the indicator (possibly using the save/load) before re-saving the template. Alternately edit the templates in notepad, and change the settings.

New comment