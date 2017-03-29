MT4 always offers a new surpise :)

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Hi,

I just realised a new feature I would have never expected:


The EURGBP position is shown on the EURCHF chart.

But now - after a couple of minutes - its gone and can only be seen on EURGBP.

Could be an interesting idea: all position on one chart that way?

BTW it is still b1031 the one that back-tests indicators..

 
Carl Schreiber: Could be an interesting idea: all position on one chart that way?
Showing JPY lines (140 range) on EUR chart (0.8-1 range) makes no sense and visa versa.
 
Carl Schreiber:

Hi,

I just realised a new feature I would have never expected:


The EURGBP position is shown on the EURCHF chart.

But now - after a couple of minutes - its gone and can only be seen on EURGBP.

Could be an interesting idea: all position on one chart that way?

BTW it is still b1031 the one that back-tests indicators..


There are two positions at the same price combining the last digit, probably 7 and 6.
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