MT4 always offers a new surpise :)
Carl Schreiber: Could be an interesting idea: all position on one chart that way?
|Showing JPY lines (140 range) on EUR chart (0.8-1 range) makes no sense and visa versa.
Carl Schreiber:
BTW it is still b1031 the one that back-tests indicators..
Hi,
I just realised a new feature I would have never expected:
The EURGBP position is shown on the EURCHF chart.
But now - after a couple of minutes - its gone and can only be seen on EURGBP.
Could be an interesting idea: all position on one chart that way?
BTW it is still b1031 the one that back-tests indicators..
There are two positions at the same price combining the last digit, probably 7 and 6.
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Hi,
I just realised a new feature I would have never expected:
The EURGBP position is shown on the EURCHF chart.
But now - after a couple of minutes - its gone and can only be seen on EURGBP.
Could be an interesting idea: all position on one chart that way?
BTW it is still b1031 the one that back-tests indicators..