Trailing EA for Pending order?
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Welcome,
- Usually people who cannot code do not receive free help on this forum, although it could happen if you are lucky. Be patient.
- If you show your attempts and describe your problem clearly, you will most probably receive an answer from the community.
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Good luck.
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umm yeah I know how to post a job, thanks! I've posted about 18 jobs. But no point in recreating the wheel if it already exists!
umm yeah I know how to post a job, thanks! I've posted about 18 jobs. But no point in recreating the wheel if it already exists!
It wasn't just about posting a job. It was a link to the codebase, where you will find plenty of wheels. And even a few more in the market...
Good luck :)
If having knowledge codebase created ea based on strategy might will easy
but might not all having these knowledge, but if manual working modify order still can do
Hello,
Does anyone know of an EA or Indicator that will trail a pending order?
Idea would be: Let's say pair is falling and I want only buy it when
rebound starts. So pair need to be trailed down with the Buy Stop order
ones reverse (let's say more than 70 pips adjustable) it's going to hit Buy
Stop, otherwise I have to sit and watch
and move those Buy stops manually, same goes for for Sell Stop... Sell only,
if pair start dropping lets say 50 pips from current uptrend.
Got the Idea? Cannot find anything like that on the web.
I have idea, you can use Manual ENtry for first shot, and if that first shot failed, you can activated Expert advisor which managing example first shot you Have sell position, but still move up, you only need to put Buy Stop on below the price, and it will automatically adjust to the target you want, for Example it adjusting to Parabolic SAR Value, Next entry for Averaging position, and also auto manage Stop Loss if condition is change to Good, This action work like Trailling stop work.
Here is tha sample from my Demo Account
Or Like This, First buy failed, then following next order by EA Manage Buy Stop to Parabolic Sar Value
Hi you got the EA?
Please let me know, i also want that.
Thanks.
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Hello,
Does anyone know of an EA or Indicator that will trail a pending order?
Idea would be: Let's say pair is falling and I want only buy it when
rebound starts. So pair need to be trailed down with the Buy Stop order
ones reverse (let's say more than 70 pips adjustable) it's going to hit Buy
Stop, otherwise I have to sit and watch
and move those Buy stops manually, same goes for for Sell Stop... Sell only,
if pair start dropping lets say 50 pips from current uptrend.
Got the Idea? Cannot find anything like that on the web.