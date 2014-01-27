60% Personal - explain please.

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Can anyone explain what is "60% personal"? - see picture below. This comes from Jobs section.

 

Thank you in advance. 

 

I believe 60% os the jobs you've done were addressed directly to you... in the other 40% of the jobs there were more competitors, but the customer selected you for some reason.

 
Malacarne:

I believe 60% os the jobs you've done were addressed directly to you... in the other 40% of the jobs there were more competitors, but the customer selected you for some reason.

Makes sense. Thank you.
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