Making a 24 hrs running EA
Barno_07:
I want to make an EA on hourly basis which will run throughout the day checking each and every 1 hr candle for a particular pattern and trade in the opening of the next candle. Please guide me how can I make this.
I'm waiting for this answer too lol.
Just add a few lines to make sure your EA only checks for the pattern on a new bar.
If you search the forum there are a huge number of examples about how to do this.
Often, it is far quicker to use the search function than wait for an answer on the forum, although I appreciate that searching requires more effort
Hint: use time to detect a new bar. Ignore the methods that use volume or anything else.
Example in MQL4:
static datetime last_bar = 0; datetime this_bar = Time[0]; if(last_bar != this_bar) { Print("New bar"); // add your code here that runs once per bar last_bar = this_bar; }
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I want to make an EA on hourly basis which will run throughout the day checking each and every 1 hr candle for a particular pattern and trade in the opening of the next candle. Please guide me how can I make this.