Looking for indicator !

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Hi guys I'm looking for the Laguerre Rsi indicator in the first subwindow. Anyone can help me ? I tried to find it but with no success. Thanks
Files:
thisthat_1.gif  67 kb
 

We have a search function at the top right of your screen just hover your mouse over the magnifying glass icon.

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7322

Laguerre RSI
Laguerre RSI
  • votes: 1
  • 2008.01.19
  • John Smith
  • www.mql5.com
Indicator Laguerre RSI.
 
Marco vd Heijden:

We have a search function at the top right of your screen just hover your mouse over the magnifying glass icon.

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7322


I used that magnifying function but as you can see that indicator doesn't correspond to the picture one
 
danizani95:

I used that magnifying function but as you can see that indicator doesn't correspond to the picture one

Hi dani

Try these ones of MLADEN Rakic versions

 
mntiwana:

Hi dani

Try these ones of MLADEN Rakic versions


Thank you mntiwana but I was looking for that indicator in particular...
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