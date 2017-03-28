Looking for indicator !
Hi guys I'm looking for the Laguerre Rsi indicator in the first subwindow. Anyone can help me ? I tried to find it but with no success. Thanks
Files:
thisthat_1.gif 67 kb
- MACD indicator
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We have a search function at the top right of your screen just hover your mouse over the magnifying glass icon.
Marco vd Heijden:
We have a search function at the top right of your screen just hover your mouse over the magnifying glass icon.
I used that magnifying function but as you can see that indicator doesn't correspond to the picture one
danizani95:
I used that magnifying function but as you can see that indicator doesn't correspond to the picture one
I used that magnifying function but as you can see that indicator doesn't correspond to the picture one
Hi dani
Try these ones of MLADEN Rakic versions
Files:
Laguerre_rsi_of_ma.mq4 10 kb
mntiwana:
Hi dani
Try these ones of MLADEN Rakic versions
Thank you mntiwana but I was looking for that indicator in particular...
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