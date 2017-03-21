Adding SL and TP to EA
Try freelance.
it's to small job for a freelance
Really ? too small ?
Good luck with that then.
it's to small job for a freelance
I do always wonder how people can say a job is easy / only a couple of lines when they don't know how to do it
In theory, you could just find the OrderSend() calls and change the TP and SL values. Here is the documentation if you want to give it a go.
But it is rarely that simple.
You want it to be x pips from entry? Now you need to look at input settings. What about 4 digit brokers versus 5 digit brokers? Pips versus points? What about changing the TP or trailing the SL? And so the list goes on.
Good luck :)
- docs.mql4.com
I do always wonder how people can say a job is easy / only a couple of lines when they don't know how to do it
In theory, you could just find the OrderSend() calls and change the TP and SL values. Here is the documentation if you want to give it a go.
But it is rarely that simple.
You want it to be x pips from entry? Now you need to look at input settings. What about 4 digit brokers versus 5 digit brokers? Pips versus points? What about changing the TP or trailing the SL? And so the list goes on.
Good luck :)
thank you and u r right i should not said that :>
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Hi! I'm looking for a person who can write few lines of code to add SL and TP to existing EA.
Best regards, Michał