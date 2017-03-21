What did I missed here? - page 2

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In my opinion you took Buy position in wrong price 

If you check the Daily chart the price in "Range" no direction for about 16 days


 
Mohammed Mounir:

I see!!

Its better to wait for Price action signal to enter good price position


I also made a big mistake as a beginner! I enter a trade at the top! There were like four peaks, and someone explains this to me :-) Everyday learning :-)
 
Charlie Alberti:

I also made a big mistake as a beginner! I enter a trade at the top! There were like four peaks, and someone explains this to me :-) Everyday learning :-)

Its great to learn and i think you will be great trader :-)
 
Mohammed Mounir:

In my opinion you took Buy position in wrong price 

If you check the Daily chart the price in "Range" no direction for about 16 days

Its great to learn and i think you will be great trader :-)



Okay thanks :-) 


Thank you!

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