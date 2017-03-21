What did I missed here? - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
In my opinion you took Buy position in wrong price
If you check the Daily chart the price in "Range" no direction for about 16 days
I see!!
Its better to wait for Price action signal to enter good price position
I also made a big mistake as a beginner! I enter a trade at the top! There were like four peaks, and someone explains this to me :-) Everyday learning :-)
I also made a big mistake as a beginner! I enter a trade at the top! There were like four peaks, and someone explains this to me :-) Everyday learning :-)
Its great to learn and i think you will be great trader :-)
In my opinion you took Buy position in wrong price
If you check the Daily chart the price in "Range" no direction for about 16 days
Its great to learn and i think you will be great trader :-)
Okay thanks :-)
Thank you!