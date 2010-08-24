Requoting 120 pips ..

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requoting

 

I just set deviation = 5, but my ea gets requoting 120 pips..;;

What is the problem?  

 
tlswn128:

 

I just set deviation = 5, but my ea gets requoting 120 pips..;;

What is the problem?  

Maybe you should try and increase deviation to, like say : deviation = 100 

Try it again and see if you will still have the same situation. 

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