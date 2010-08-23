[help]imacd's output is different with macd indicator
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Hi,
i modified the MACD Sample ea, make's it buy or sell close when macd goes from <0 to >0, sell or buy close when macd goes from >0 to <0.
but it happens like:
then i checked the log, it displays:
RS 0 MACD (EURUSD,D1) 09:32:46 1994.09.02 00:01:00 Long position by EURUSD to be closed
FS 0 MACD (EURUSD,D1) 09:32:46 1994.09.02 00:01:00 LongClosed : m_macd_previous=0.000486,m_macd_current=-0.000098
why indicator's number is 0.001082 but m_macd_current is -0.000098 ?