XpMail - Send email with attachment anywhere. - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi CoderGuru,
This is my first time here and I can not find where to post my first thread so I use the replies please forgive me.
I need help with a basic codes. I like to use the Osma divergence indicator for iCustom on EA but I am not a programer and I unable to puts the puzzle together if you can help me out I'll greatly appreciated. below is how I try to do but not works.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check for open order conditions |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OpenTrades()
{
double sell=iCustom(NULL,0,"Osma Divergence",12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,0,1,1);
double buy=iCustom(NULL,0,"Osma Divergence",12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,0,1,2);
//---- sell conditions
if(sell==true)
{
OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,Lots1(),Bid,3,0,0,"",MAGICMA,0,Red);
return;
}
//---- buy conditions
if(Buy==true)
{
OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,Lots1(),Ask,3,0,0,"",MAGICMA,0,Blue);
return;
}
}
just found this
hi codersguru, it's a great work idea, but i can;t make it work
is there something wrong with the input ? tried and got this message :
how can i fix this?
The xpMail updated to work with metatrader build 6xx
The xpMail updated to work with metatrader build 6xx
There is no attachment
Coder guru Thanks I am getting the emails from MT4 using gmail Thanks and
Regards
Coderguru, I cannot make it work with mt4 v670 ... Little help please??
Emails don't work with new metatrader
A completely free and open source alternative with support of multiple recipients and attachments: https://mmm.steven-england.info/MQL-Mail-Overview / https://github.com/stevenengland/MMM
I'm also unable to make it work - all the inputs appear to be fine but I'm getting this error dialog:
...but the "From" and "Sender" values are definitely being supplied :(