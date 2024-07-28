XpMail - Send email with attachment anywhere. - page 2

New comment
[Deleted]  

Hi CoderGuru,

This is my first time here and I can not find where to post my first thread so I use the replies please forgive me.

I need help with a basic codes. I like to use the Osma divergence indicator for iCustom on EA but I am not a programer and I unable to puts the puzzle together if you can help me out I'll greatly appreciated. below is how I try to do but not works.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Check for open order conditions |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OpenTrades()

{

double sell=iCustom(NULL,0,"Osma Divergence",12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,0,1,1);

double buy=iCustom(NULL,0,"Osma Divergence",12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,0,1,2);

//---- sell conditions

if(sell==true)

{

OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,Lots1(),Bid,3,0,0,"",MAGICMA,0,Red);

return;

}

//---- buy conditions

if(Buy==true)

{

OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,Lots1(),Ask,3,0,0,"",MAGICMA,0,Blue);

return;

}

}

[Deleted]  

just found this

hi codersguru, it's a great work idea, but i can;t make it work

is there something wrong with the input ? tried and got this message :

how can i fix this?

Files:
errormt4message.jpg  38 kb
 

The xpMail updated to work with metatrader build 6xx

 
codersguru:
The xpMail updated to work with metatrader build 6xx

There is no attachment

 

Coder guru Thanks I am getting the emails from MT4 using gmail Thanks and

Regards

 

Coderguru, I cannot make it work with mt4 v670 ... Little help please??

 

Emails don't work with new metatrader

 
Working fine with win7 but not with win 10.. help please
 

A completely free and open source alternative with support of multiple recipients and attachments: https://mmm.steven-england.info/MQL-Mail-Overview / https://github.com/stevenengland/MMM

MMM | MQL Mail Overview
  • mmm.steven-england.info
The MQL Mail module is a very easy to use Mail client. Currently only sending emails via SMTP protocol is supported. Receiving emails might be added later if there is any need for this. For a full list of functionalities see
 

I'm also unable to make it work - all the inputs appear to be fine but I'm getting this error dialog:

...but the "From" and "Sender" values are definitely being supplied :(

12
New comment