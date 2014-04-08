Just Simple.. Look candle
i
Can you explain more about where to look at?
1. 3 candle unique pattern(look 3 candle before)..
2. usd/jpy n usd/chf was buy trend so i think can open position there
only that my reason for take a position
2. usd/jpy n usd/chf was buy trend so i think can open position there
only that my reason for take a position
in that position i just take profit 13 pip x 3 position for usd/jpy
n 4 pips x 3 position for usd/chf.. so totally im profit is 51 pips
n 4 pips x 3 position for usd/chf.. so totally im profit is 51 pips
Which 3 candle pattern? There are many of them ... look at this thread
3 unique candle: LOW PRICE second candle must be lower than the first candle and the third candle2 candle: If there are candles and candle without the slightest shadow different direction than the previous candle can then open trading in accordance with the direction of the last candle was
only to BIG TIME FRAME
NB: feel the movement of the candle and you can dance in the forex market.. :D
2 candle: If there are candles and candle without the slightest shadow different direction than the previous candle can then open trading in accordance with the direction of the last candle was
? Can you show an example.
I would say the The Fractal Indicator
Fractals Modified
- votes: 15
- 2014.01.09
- Manel Sanchon | English Russian Spanish Portuguese
- www.mql5.com
This indicator is a small modification of classical Fractals Indicator. You can choose the number or left/right bars to have a new top or bottom as well a shift parameter.
I have make an example above ok
u can learn from my example above...
use a trend, feel,.. lets dancing with market forex
use a trend, feel,.. lets dancing with market forex
Ral:
only to BIG TIME FRAME
3 unique candle: LOW PRICE second candle must be lower than the first candle and the third candle2 candle: If there are candles and candle without the slightest shadow different direction than the previous candle can then open trading in accordance with the direction of the last candle was
only to BIG TIME FRAME
NB: feel the movement of the candle and you can dance in the forex market.. :D
somehow I could not understand it clearly.
Can you define your rules in a clearer manner?
Ral.
Your explanation is not clear. i can not follow the rules.
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