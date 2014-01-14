EA Not Working

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I had someone on here build an EA for me.  I approved all the videos and screen shots, but now that I have it and have put it in place, it doesn't seem to be working. 

I don't understand the coding/variables very well, which is why I trusted someone else to build it for me.  

Some help would be much appreciated!!!  I hate that I paid for this to be built and it isn't working, I want to avoid paying someone else to fix it...

 

Right after 7:25, when the MACD flipped from positive to negative the trade should have been triggered.  It wasn't and I'm not sure why not.  I have attached the strategy, which I took from investopedia.com.  

 

The current settings (that I think are relevant) are:

maxBars_toCheck_crossing = 5

open_breakthrough_fromMA = 100

Magic = 1111

  

The rest deal with the stops and closing out the order, I can't really evaluate that yet since an order hasn't been placed yet... 

 

Am I going to have to dig deep into this EA to find out where the guy screwed up?? 

 

 

Files:
MoMoStrategy.zip  1078 kb
 
Ask your developer.
 
angevoyageur:
Ask your developer.
He made a habit of cursing at me in Russian anytime I asked for clarification.  Not impressed...
 
rockybear:
He made a habit of cursing at me in Russian anytime I asked for clarification.  Not impressed...
Then it is better to select someone with whom you can communicate.
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