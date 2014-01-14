EA Not Working
Ask your developer.
angevoyageur:He made a habit of cursing at me in Russian anytime I asked for clarification. Not impressed...
Ask your developer.
Ask your developer.
rockybear:Then it is better to select someone with whom you can communicate.
He made a habit of cursing at me in Russian anytime I asked for clarification. Not impressed...
He made a habit of cursing at me in Russian anytime I asked for clarification. Not impressed...
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I had someone on here build an EA for me. I approved all the videos and screen shots, but now that I have it and have put it in place, it doesn't seem to be working.
I don't understand the coding/variables very well, which is why I trusted someone else to build it for me.
Some help would be much appreciated!!! I hate that I paid for this to be built and it isn't working, I want to avoid paying someone else to fix it...
Right after 7:25, when the MACD flipped from positive to negative the trade should have been triggered. It wasn't and I'm not sure why not. I have attached the strategy, which I took from investopedia.com.
The current settings (that I think are relevant) are:
maxBars_toCheck_crossing = 5
open_breakthrough_fromMA = 100
Magic = 1111
The rest deal with the stops and closing out the order, I can't really evaluate that yet since an order hasn't been placed yet...
Am I going to have to dig deep into this EA to find out where the guy screwed up??