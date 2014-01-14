need help.

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I try to download EA


How to download it? Give me instructions how is download from mql5? Because i see on that page download( under Free) and when i click it i click yes i have mt4 and then mt4 is oppening and nothing is happen. Please help me.

 

Click on this link

after that - find EA in your MT4 :



 
it is not working. it not appears on there where you showed to me.
 
No idea ... just something with your Windows ... I used Firefox and it works ... you can try IE of Chrome for example. It should work. At least - I did not see any complaints about it on the forum sorry.
 

Market place for MT4 is not running on standard builds yet only on the beta build.

Check the tabs on your Toolbox ie:  Trade, Account History etc. if you do not have a tab called Market then you are not on the beta build.

 
which is beta build and from where to download it? Thanks
 
fllo19:
which is beta build and from where to download it? Thanks
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/148327
Beta MetaTrader 4 Build 555 with Updated MQL4 Language and Market of Applications Released - MQL4 forum
  • www.mql5.com
Beta MetaTrader 4 Build 555 with Updated MQL4 Language and Market of Applications Released - MQL4 forum
 
MaxTrader:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/148327

Current topic is this one : http://forum.mql4.com/60075

MetaTrader 4 Build 574 with Updated MQL4 Language and Market of Applications Released - MQL4 forum
  • www.mql5.com
MetaTrader 4 Build 574 with Updated MQL4 Language and Market of Applications Released - MQL4 forum
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