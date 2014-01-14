oso

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Have been trading on TradeStation using OSO.  I have found no reference to an element that will execute OSO using MT4 platform.  Can someone help me on how to do this?  No coding knowledge.  Thanks.
 

OSO is Order Sends Order?


MT5 is having on-chart trading (One-Click Trading , Trading from Chart and Position Netting)   ... check this article :

MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine!

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