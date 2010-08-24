CAT symbol history prices problem
I found that CAT symbol (Caterpillar Inc) doesn't match yahoo finance, and I don't know what source is correct. Yahoo finance or MT history center?
The chart is quite the same (relatively), but for example, the low from 2000.10.18 (daily chart):
- yahoo finance says about 29
- MT5 history center says about 15
But the charts relatively are the same, as curves.
I would like to know what data is the correct one.
And maybe I found another potential bug / error in MT5 history.
I compared the charts CAT of the two terminals (MT4 and MT5) at specified time.
The schedule in the terminal MT4 formed according to data my broker (Alpari).
Information on prices for the CAT at the specified time:
MT4 (OCHL) - 15.07 14.91 15.07 14.78
MT5 (OCHL) - 15.07 14.91 15.07 17.78
Chart №1. CAT symbol (Daily) - Alpari (MT4)
Chart №2. CAT symbol (Daily) - MQ (MT5)
PS
Perhaps the information to create charts was taken from one place.
Unfortunately I do not used this symbol in its trade (CAT symbol) and so I can not say about that these market prices were formed correct.
Please check information (together with developers) or compare to other data.
I find it hard to believe alpari and MT both would be wrong.
That means greatest chances are that yahoo source is problematic.
I just downloaded Alpari MT4, but there's history only for 2010.
Do I have to create a live account with them to access the history back to year 2000?
Thank you for your response. it brought a little more light.
ifmihai:
I just downloaded Alpari MT4, but there's history only for 2010.
Do I have to create a live account with them to access the history back to year 2000?
Thank you for your response. it brought a little more light.
I've downloaded the history. Thanks a lot.
Do you want to tell me how to have access to alpari history?
I tried to refresh / download history prices in demo alpari MT4, but I only have data from 2010-03-08 for CAT.
Actually, It's the same with every stock. All data stop at 2010-03-08 or later.
Is it because demo server? Do I have to create a live account with them to receive access to full history?
Thanks for your csv, it's useful.
I've downloaded the history. Thanks a lot.
Do you want to tell me how to have access to alpari history?
I tried to refresh / download history prices in demo alpari MT4, but I only have data from 2010-03-08 for CAT.
Actually, It's the same with every stock. All data stop at 2010-03-08 or later.
Is it because demo server? Do I have to create a live account with them to receive access to full history?
Thanks for your csv, it's useful.
The history of the symbols can be downloaded via the "History Centel" (only in MT4).
Tools -> History Centel (or F2) -> CFD -> #CAT -> Period -> The button "Download"
I have registered a real account and a few demo accounts.
All these accounts are registered in Alpari.
Contact me from your profile. I try give you access to my demo account (not for trade).
Thus we can check our accounts are different or not.
Regards Vladimir.
