Lesson 13 - Your First Expert Advisor (Part 1) - page 6
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expert advisor creation
I want to create expert advisor using my strategy. but i don't know mql language. please help me some one.
I got these errors when I hit the compile button.
I noticed that other readers did not have these errors, do the latest updates of metaeditor cause the 2005 type of code to have errors.
or Ahmed made this with errors so that we fix them
Upcoming MetaTrader 4 and MQL4 Upgrades - Big Changes Are Underway (MetaQuotes Software Corp.) - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
What are Function return values ? How do I use them ? - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
Common Errors in MQL4 Programs and How to Avoid Them - MQL4 Articles
Only those functions that return a value (e.g. iClose, MarketInfo, etc.) must you call ResetLastError before in order to check after.