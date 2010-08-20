Height and width info displayed beneath candlesticks => cannot be read
ifmihai:
After creating a trendline, when modifying it, height and width (and angle) are displayed beneath candlesticks, making this information very hard to read when candlesticks are present there.
This is an example:
Displaying of height and width depends on property "Draw object as background". If object is drawn as background, height and width will drawn as background too.
Please check properties of object
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After creating a trendline, when modifying it, height and width (and angle) are displayed beneath candlesticks, making this information very hard to read when candlesticks are present there.
This is an example: