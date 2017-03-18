Bollinger band on spread
Hi guys,
I am a beginner at coding and I tried to code and apply bollinger band on closing prices of a spread ( (EURGBP-EURUSD)-(EURUSD-GBPUSD)) but the band always seem to be containing the closing price i.e the price never cross either upper or lower band
so I thought I'd ask someone to check out if the code is written properly
as you can see red line (close prices of the spread) never goes beyond or below dotted blue line.
Below is the code
Much appreciated in advance.
Thank you :)
You shall have to use deviations multiplier less than 2 to get crosses (in fact less than 1 the way you calculate it)
See the example
You shall have to use deviations multiplier less than 2 to get crosses (in fact less than 1 the way you calculate it)
See the example
thank you so much for that.
When you say the way I calculated it, is there anything wrong with my calculation? is there a better way to do it?
much appreciated
thank you so much for that.
When you say the way I calculated it, is there anything wrong with my calculation? is there a better way to do it?
much appreciated
The way you calculate the bands - and that is why you have to have deviations multiplier less than 1 :)
The way you calculate the bands - and that is why you have to have deviations multiplier less than 1 :)
ah ok, I can see that the prices now do cross when I use deviation multiplier less than 1 thank you for that.
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Hi guys,
I am a beginner at coding and I tried to code and apply bollinger band on closing prices of a spread ( (EURGBP-EURUSD)-(EURUSD-GBPUSD)) but the band always seem to be containing the closing price i.e the price never cross either upper or lower band
so I thought I'd ask someone to check out if the code is written properly
as you can see red line (close prices of the spread) never goes beyond or below dotted blue line.
Below is the code
Much appreciated in advance.
Thank you :)