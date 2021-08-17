Indicators: Detrended Synthetic Price (oscillator)
Hi, If it's possible could you please add an alert to this indicator, it would really help me out. Thanks!
Automated-Trading:
Detrended Synthetic Price (oscillator):
Author: Mladen Rakic
Looks promising, maybe some form of divergence/convergence, would help show things a bit more clearer.
No lines show on the indicator window (build 1090), anyone experiencing the same?
appropiate:Check here : Build 1090 bug fix ...
No lines show on the indicator window (build 1090), anyone experiencing the same?
No lines show on the indicator window (build 1090), anyone experiencing the same?
Mladen Rakic:
Check here : Build 1090 bug fix ...
Check here : Build 1090 bug fix ...
It worked thanks a lot!
Noticed that it didn't show any value on the previous candle of the 21 June (2021.06.18) in value 6 in the Data Window, but it then appears in the next day for the same candle (2021.06.18). So it repaints?
MelvIn Tan:
Same goes to this. On the 20 July, previous candle shows bullish, but after one or two candle it repainted. Can the repainting be fixed?
Nothing to be changed in the indicator. There s no repainting - please check how a non-repainting multiple color lines must be drawn and what do you have to look for in the data window
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Detrended Synthetic Price (oscillator):
Detrended Synthetic Price (oscillator).
Author: Mladen Rakic