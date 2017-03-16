Displaying current trades [MT5]
Comments that do not relate to the "check if pending order has opened", have been moved into this topic.
- check if pending order has opened
- EA problem!
- EA not opening orders
Problems navigating MT5 Platform:
How can I get currenttrades displaying on the platform
mybizness:
Problems navigating MT5 Platform:
How can I get currenttrades displaying on the platform
Please don't hijack old and unrelated threads.
mybizness:
Problems navigating MT5 Platform:
How can I get currenttrades displaying on the platform
Toolbox tab - History - (right mouse click) Show on Charts
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