Displaying current trades [MT5]

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Comments that do not relate to the "check if pending order has opened", have been moved into this topic.
 

Problems navigating MT5 Platform:

How can I get currenttrades displaying on the platform

 
mybizness:

Problems navigating MT5 Platform:

How can I get currenttrades displaying on the platform


Please don't hijack old and unrelated threads.
 
mybizness:

Problems navigating MT5 Platform:

How can I get currenttrades displaying on the platform


Toolbox tab - History - (right mouse click) Show on Charts


 

For example:




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