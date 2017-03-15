Buy Code Robot
saidmrn:Ou mean pending orders buystop
Hi guys,i'm learning about MQL5 and i'm trying to make a simple robot.
I need to buy after the HIGH price of the hammer,but now ,i'm buying at the same price.
I've tried to put a order above but this give me Stop invalid.
I dont know how to do that,if you could help :)
to buy,i'm using this code:
how can i buy over the high price ?Thanks !
Thanks,but i solved it mading instant buy only when the price is what i want,so,instead of put pending order,i'm checking the price and buying.
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Hi guys,i'm learning about MQL5 and i'm trying to make a simple robot.
I need to buy after the HIGH price of the hammer,but now ,i'm buying at the same price.
I've tried to put a order above but this give me Stop invalid.
I dont know how to do that,if you could help :)
to buy,i'm using this code:
how can i buy over the high price ?Thanks !