How to not connect buffer lines between specific bars?

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‌Hi guys

So i have a Pivot Point indicator, and as you can see it always connects yesterdays PP / Support / Resistance levels with the ones of today with those steep lines:


How do I remove those lines?

‌I was wondering wheter it was possible to avoid this behavior and just NOT draw these connections? Can you somehow define bars in between which the indicator buffer doesn't draw a line but merely starts drawing at the next level? That would be nice as it would really enhance the clarity of the chart as I'm planning to incorporate multiple Pivot Point calculation formulas.

T‌hanks in advance! :)

 
RichPiano:

‌Hi guys

So i have a Pivot Point indicator, and as you can see it always connects yesterdays PP / Support / Resistance levels with the ones of today with those steep lines:


‌I was wondering wheter it was possible to avoid this behavior and just NOT draw these connections? Can you somehow define bars in between which the indicator buffer doesn't draw a line but merely starts drawing at the next level? That would be nice as it would really enhance the clarity of the chart as I'm planning to incorporate multiple Pivot Point calculation formulas.

T‌hanks in advance! :)

Use objects (otherwise you will be missing one value in the buffer)
 
whroeder1:
HOW CAN I hide CONNECTION lines of plots? (ttt) - MQL4 forum

And then a value will be missed ...

He can avoid missing that one value only if he uses objects‌

 
whroeder1:
HOW CAN I hide CONNECTION lines of plots? (ttt) - MQL4 forum

Thank you! That helped :D

Mladen Rakic:

And then a value will be missed ...

He can avoid missing that one value only if he uses objects‌


T‌hank you too. It's not too grave if one value goes missing in between as I can just erase one bars information as soon as the new pivot levels are established. This way, the lines will still be long enough for the previous day that one bar information missing is totally acceptable :)

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