How to remove trading server?

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Looks like I could only add server.

I‌s there anyway to remove server?

D‌elete does not work

 
jon:

Looks like I could only add server.

I‌s there anyway to remove server?

D‌elete does not work

I'm curious why you would need to remove it?  That list is only used when you are setting up a new account, so would you not just ignore the server(s) that don't interest you?
 
yep you don't have to remove it, but if you really need to remove it you click on it and the press the delete button on your keyboard
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