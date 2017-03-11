How to remove trading server?
jon:I'm curious why you would need to remove it? That list is only used when you are setting up a new account, so would you not just ignore the server(s) that don't interest you?
Looks like I could only add server.
Is there anyway to remove server?
Delete does not work
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Looks like I could only add server.
Is there anyway to remove server?
Delete does not work