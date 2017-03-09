New Agreement on Making Quotes in Freelance ?
It is just to prevent the situation when the customers are using Freelance service as the newspaper to adversite and to create/to collect the poll of developers to contact with them (or with anyone developer) separatedly from the Freelance service..
Example, as far as I see - the market moderators are deleting the jobs if the customer provides his contact details for everybody.
Many coders/developers know about it, and they are pressing 'complain' link informing the Market moderators about contact details/email/skype uploaded by the customer for everybody-see.
It is just to prevent the situation when the customers are using Freelance service as the newspaper to adversite and to create/to collect the poll of developers to contact with them (or with anyone developer) separatedly from the Freelance service..
Example, as far as I see - the market moderators are deleting the jobs if the customer provides his contact details for everybody.
Many coders/developers know about it, and they are pressing 'complain' link informing the Market moderators about contact details/email/skype uploaded by the customer for everybody-see.
Thanks for your attention Sergey,
so I think it's ok if we send the contact details in private(inside the quote) ?
It prohibites any exchange of information until an agreement is settled down aka the buyer is bound to pay the seller through mql5 website. The reason for this is that mql5 was loosing money as people opted in to do jobs outside mql5 and therefore loosing their commission. A bit "cowardy"!
Oh I see, they're right but some clarificaton is necessary about this new changes.
so with this conditions I guess even sending contact details in private will be considered as violating the rules.
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Hi Everyone,
I was going to make a quote in a private job offer and suddenly noticed a new agreement that needs confirmation, do you know anything about it ?
Does it mean that we can't contact with customer in other ways like skype ?