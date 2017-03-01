How Trump's speeches influences on your trade?

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How Trump's speeches influences on your trade?
 
Valeriy Brusilovskyy:
How Trump's speeches influences on your trade?
Whenever he speaks he damages technical analysis, Possible his age factor but we can say he is a Twitter president 
 

Not really (not yet).
The recent Tramp speech news event was in competition with the Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI news event so I think - they (Trump and China) will follow each other in competitive way for example:



 

It is same with Dollar Index: Trump vs China


So, they can do what they want and we do not care anymore :) 

 
It has none influence on my trading today. I'm from the Netherland so there was a big time difference between his speech and my waking up moment :-)
 
Charlie Alberti:
It has none influence on my trading today. I'm from the Netherland so there was a big time difference between his speech and my waking up moment :-)

You don't trade at night?
 
Valeriy Brusilovskyy:

You don't trade at night?

Yes, because normally I let it run when I sleep, but what I mean (and did not mention that before - so I understand your question ) is that because of trumps speech, I did not trade on any USD currency pair :-) 
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