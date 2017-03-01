How Trump's speeches influences on your trade?
How Trump's speeches influences on your trade?
Valeriy Brusilovskyy:Whenever he speaks he damages technical analysis, Possible his age factor but we can say he is a Twitter president
How Trump's speeches influences on your trade?
How Trump's speeches influences on your trade?
Not really (not yet).
The recent Tramp speech news event was in competition with the Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI news event so I think - they (Trump and China) will follow each other in competitive way for example:
It is same with Dollar Index: Trump vs China
So, they can do what they want and we do not care anymore :)
It has none influence on my trading today. I'm from the Netherland so there was a big time difference between his speech and my waking up moment :-)
Charlie Alberti:
It has none influence on my trading today. I'm from the Netherland so there was a big time difference between his speech and my waking up moment :-)
It has none influence on my trading today. I'm from the Netherland so there was a big time difference between his speech and my waking up moment :-)
You don't trade at night?
Valeriy Brusilovskyy:
You don't trade at night?
You don't trade at night?
Yes, because normally I let it run when I sleep, but what I mean (and did not mention that before - so I understand your question ) is that because of trumps speech, I did not trade on any USD currency pair :-)
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register