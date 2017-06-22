Does anyone else have this problem: Some Indicators stay in the Data Folder and will not appear in the Navigator?
clfred141:Could you post some screenshots about your issue ?
Has this happened to you? A growing number of new and old Indicators are not found in the Navigator, but are found in the Data Folder.
Have I run afoul of some MQL5 Rule?
Last week the internet went out, and I was looking at charts off line and several indicators "disappeared".
Do indicators have to be continually authenticated?
Would anyone comment? Thank You Chris Fredericks
Has this happened to you? A growing number of new and old Indicators are not found in the Navigator, but are found in the Data Folder.
Have I run afoul of some MQL5 Rule?
Last week the internet went out, and I was looking at charts off line and several indicators "disappeared".
Do indicators have to be continually authenticated?
Would anyone comment? Thank You Chris Fredericks
clfred141: are not found in the Navigator, but are found in the Data Folder.
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Have I run afoul of some MQL5 Rule?
Last week the internet went out, and I was looking at charts off line and several indicators "disappeared".
Do indicators have to be continually authenticated?
Would anyone comment? Thank You Chris Fredericks