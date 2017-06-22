Does anyone else have this problem: Some Indicators stay in the Data Folder and will not appear in the Navigator?

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Has this happened to you? A growing number of new and old Indicators are not found in the Navigator, but are found in the Data Folder.

Have I run afoul of some MQL5 Rule?

Last week the internet went out,  and I was looking at charts off line and several indicators "disappeared".

Do indicators have to be continually authenticated?

Would anyone comment?       Thank You         Chris Fredericks
 
clfred141:
Has this happened to you? A growing number of new and old Indicators are not found in the Navigator, but are found in the Data Folder.

Have I run afoul of some MQL5 Rule?

Last week the internet went out,  and I was looking at charts off line and several indicators "disappeared".

Do indicators have to be continually authenticated?

Would anyone comment?       Thank You         Chris Fredericks
Could you post some screenshots about your issue ?
 
clfred141 are not found in the Navigator, but are found in the Data Folder.
  1. They shouldn't be in the Data Folder - they should be in the correct sub-folder.
  2. Data Structure in MetaTrader 4 Build 600 and Higher - MQL4 Articles 17.02.2014
 
Alain Verleyen:
Could you post some screenshots about your issue ?


Market directory in file system with file from market place

Market not in navigator even after restart


Please help ... I have restarted multiple times and can not get Market to appear in navigator.

Thanks,
George

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