First EA, not opening/closing trades

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I'm trying to build a first EA, code below, but it doesn't execute any trades. I know its very simple, but logically I think this should buy and sell. I'm trying to only use code that I understand. I'd appreciate it if anyone had any feedback!

 

 
There are no mind readers here, we can't see your broken code unless you post it.
 

To begin the study program advisors will approach the analysis of the generated code.

 

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