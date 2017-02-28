First EA, not opening/closing trades
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I'm trying to build a first EA, code below, but it doesn't execute any trades. I know its very simple, but logically I think this should buy and sell. I'm trying to only use code that I understand. I'd appreciate it if anyone had any feedback!